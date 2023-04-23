East Pennsboro celebrates 1947 members on opening day for Little Leaguers

The 1947 Enola natives were recognized prior to kicking off the season for being the first to participate in what is now the Little League World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Little League season kicked off in a big way for the East Pennsboro Panthers organization. Enola natives on the 1947 team came back to be recognized for being the first group to participate in what is now the little league world series.

East Pennsboro Youth Athletic Director Joseph Johns gave opening remarks and the 1947 members were then met with thunderous applause as a group.

The ceremony was put together by 1947 member Charles Sheaffer.

"It was 76 years ago but it was special," said Sheaffer. "I think the other guys really enjoyed being able to come out especially the daughters and sons of former players.”

It was then time for the current Little Leaguers to take the field. The day was filled with games, all to signal the official first day of the season.

"This is officially our start to the season," said Johns. "It's great to see the energy they have and excitement, and that is what it is all about.”

The importance of the 1947 squad resonated with lots of families, and the support of the East Pennsboro family was strong throughout the day.

“It's been really neat and they really wanted to support our program," said Johns. "So it's been so good to have them.”