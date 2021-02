It was a busy day in the pool at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — After an early weather delay on Friday, the Mid-Penn girls swimming 2A championships dove into action at Cumberland Valley High School.

The team title saw a tie between East Pennsboro and Bishop McDevitt as both teams tallied 242 points when the day was all said and done.

You can find the final results for the 2A and 3A girls swimming championships here.