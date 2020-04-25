Eagles stun world, select QB Jalen Hurts in second round of NFL Draft; add linebacker in third

The team was expected to add an impact player with its second round pick. Now, Hurts will likely backup QB Carson Wentz.

Talk about draft surprises.

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of their own on Friday night when they stunned pretty much everyone by selecting Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.

With its only pick in the second round, the Eagles were expected to add a player that could potentially start for them next season.

Hurts, 21, will likely be the backup to QB Carson Wentz.

When speaking to reporters on a conference call, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson floated the idea of Hurts being used in multiple ways on offense, including on gadget plays.

The response on social media was overwhelming shock from both fans and sports writers alike:

Everyone had 51 picks to recover before the Eagles selected LB Davion Taylor with the 103rd overall pick.

Taylor, 21, is a hybrid defender who is able of capable both linebacker and safety. These players are becoming more commonplace in today's NFL.