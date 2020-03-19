Eagles still have holes to fill after start to free agency

The Eagles have said goodbye to Malcolm Jenkins, added a defensive tackle, and are looking to make more additions to the secondary.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles improved their biggest strength, weakened a thin secondary and still have to fill several needs.

The team has added former Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, released standout safety Malcolm Jenkins and retained starting safety Rodney McLeod, starting cornerback Jalen Mills, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld so far in free agency.

The Eagles previously announced they wouldn't keep nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and aren't going to tender restricted free agent running back Corey Clement.

However, that doesn't mean either player won't return to the team in 2020.

Now, the team is rumored to be in trade talks for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay.