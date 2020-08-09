Eagles sign QB Josh McCown to practice squad

The quarterback will reportedly not report to the team, but stay at home in Texas while receiving $12,000 a week from the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to sign quarterback Josh McCown to the team's practice squad.

The signing of McCown, 41, is unusual for a few reasons.

First, McCown will become the oldest practice squad player in NFL history thanks to new COVID-19 influenced rules that allow for veterans to be included on the expanded squads.

However, the signing became even more eye-brow raising when it was reported that McCown will serve as the team's emergency quarterback remotely from his home in Texas.

Philadelphia is signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to its practice squad and making him oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources tell ESPN. McCown will live in Texas, make $12,000 a week and serve as the Eagles’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

Of course, McCown was the Eagles backup quarterback last season, and saw action in the team's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Carson Wentz suffered a concussion.

That appearance didn't end the best for McCown personally either, as he suffered a torn hamstring.

However, it may not be the end of McCown's NFL career, as he will still participate in meetings and help to mentor Wentz and the team's other quarterback addition, second round pick Jalen Hurts.