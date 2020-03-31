Eagles sign CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

The cornerback is expected to be the team's starting slot corner.

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' revamp of the team's secondary continued last week with the signing of CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The 28-year-old defender will be joining his third NFL team in Philadelphia, after stops with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

According to reports, the deal is for one year and worth just over $1 million:

Robey-Coleman has been a picture of durability throughout his career, missing only one game in seven seasons.

In recent seasons, Philadelphia's secondary has been ravaged by injuries, so Robey-Coleman's track record of health was surely attractive to the team.

In 16 games with the Rams last season, Robey-Coleman didn't record an interception, but had 36 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 7 passes defended.