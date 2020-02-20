x
Eagles release LB Nigel Bradham

The move is expected to save the team $4 million dollars before entering free agency next month.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a key defender in the middle of the team's defense.

The team has declined LB Nigel Bradham's 2020 option year, and gave him his outright release on Wednesday.

Bradham, 30, signed with the Eagles four years ago, and started each of the 58 games he played with the team.

Over that span, Bradham racked up 348 tackles, 5 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

The move should free up almost $5 million in cap space for the Eagles, as free agency opens at the beginning of next month.