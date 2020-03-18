Eagles re-sign DBs Jalen Mills & Rodney McLeod

In the wake of S Malcolm Jenkins departure, the team is bringing back two core members of its secondary from last season.

PHILADELPHIA — After releasing S Malcolm Jenkins on Tuesday, the Eagles had some open spots in the secondary.

They've presumably plugged two of them with players who have been in the fold for the past few seasons.

The team re-signed DB Jalen Mills to a one-year deal worth $5 million, according to reports.

Mills, 25, joined the team as a seventh round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and quickly ascended to becoming a starting cornerback for the team.

After struggling with injuries and in isolated coverage on the outside the past few years, the team will reportedly move Mills to a safety hybrid role.

If that description is true, it may be similar to the role Jenkins played the last few seasons, which was a safety/linebacker hybrid.

S Rodney McLeod, 29, will also return to Philadelphia, but on a two-year deal.

He started all 16 regular season games for the team last season after tearing his ACL in the middle of 2018.