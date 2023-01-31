Eagles fans flying high

A former Air Force fighter pilot displayed his loyalty to his team when deployed in Afghanistan in 2011.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and longtime Eagles fans from our area are excited.

A photo sent to Newswatch 16 shows Lt. Col. Thomas Yeager displaying his Eagles pride from 2011.

The Air Force fighter pilot was flying an F-15 Eagle high over Afghanistan.

His mother says the North Schuylkill grad has been an Eagles fan since he was 6.

Yeager served 23 years in the Air Force and is now a commercial airline pilot. His mom says that Eagles flag now hangs at the Yuengling brewery in Pottsville.