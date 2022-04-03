E-town and CD crowned CPIHL Champions

Viola and Bears Cup Champions crowned in Old Hershey Park Arena.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey center packed for the CPIHL championships. Both Elizabethtown and Central Dauphin took home the hardware for the for their respective divisions. Elizabethtown in the Viola division and Central Dauphin in the Bears division. Elizabethtown behind the quick skates and sharpshooting of Zander Meily who had himself a night with a hat trick in the game.

Their opponent the Keystone Kraken could just never really match the offense of Elizabethtown. Kraken forward Neal Cudahy added two goals of his own but it wouldn't be quite enough. The Bears come out on top 6-4.

"It feels great man we all work together it was a great team effort and we came out with the victory," said Elizabethtown forward Zander Meily "Bear down and put everything you got into it last time you will be on the ice and give it your all."

In the Bears division a close fought game in the first period as Central Dauphin gets on the board for the only goal of the first period. A rocket from David Cook off a face off. Second period saw zero goals for both Central Dauphin and Hershey, but the third period saw the Rams add four other goals to their total. Hershey got on the board late in the third, but the Rams capture back to back Bears cup titles with a 5-1 victory.