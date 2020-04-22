Dylan Fogarty looks to hook back to back Bassmaster All-American honors

Cumberland Valley Senior is one of 49 nominations in the nation.

MANADA GAP, Pa. — He is one of the top two high school fisherman in the state and claims the third largest bass in the state this year.

Dylan Fogarty knows his way around the tackle box and knows how to set a hook.

An All-American in 2019 by Bassmaster, the Cumberland Valley senior is once again one of the 49 finalist to be chosen for this year.

“It is definitely a good feeling, because it feels like all the hard work you put through out the year gets paid off in that one moment,” Fogarty says.

To be selected it takes more than a perfect cast and jig set up. There is work to be done away from the water but for Dylan all the dedication he puts in circles back to the waters edge. Whether it is volunteering or his Eagle Scout project to provide other access to same fisheries he loves.

“Things they are looking for in a high school All-American — eventually, good grades, keeping a 2.5 GPA, conservation activities, volunteer work and anything you can do to grow the state of fishing.

Dylan took the bait at a young and the Susquehanna River is where he perfected his craft.

"Susquehanna River is definitely one of, if not the best small mouth fisheries in probably the world. They will just take it and run straight into deeper water"

"I have been doing it since I was 11 years old. Picturing where my next cast is going to be, looking at the sky, if it is sunny, if it is rainy or cloudy. If the water is really high and muddy they are going to be tight to the the bank in the river

Now he hopes to take those lessons back to Texas in June for a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament.