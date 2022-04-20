Several people called 911 after Dwayne Haskins was hit by dump truck, audio of those calls released

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after getting hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway. Audio of 911 calls from the day have been released.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — *VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The audio of these 911 calls could be hard to listen to for some viewers.

There are still a lot of questions as to why former Washington football star Dwayne Haskins was on the side of a busy Florida interstate when he was hit by a dump truck and died. Several 911 calls came into the Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Dispatch on the morning of April 9 that offer some insight into what happened that morning.

One of the callers included a woman claiming her husband had run out of gas on the highway and she hadn't heard from him since, as well as a woman who had witnessed the crash.

“Hi, I’m calling because my husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway, he had to walk to go get gas," the call begins. "And then he said he was returning to the car on the highway, we were on the phone, he said he was gonna call me back after he put gas in and I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering eventually."

The woman goes on to say that after 10 minutes of trying to reach her husband, the phone stopped working. She asks the 911 operator if there had been reports of anything happening in the area where he was.

"I had his location and I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there, to see if he’s okay,” she said.

The woman on the other end of the phone identified herself as a wife looking for her husband -- she never says Dwayne Haskins' name.

The dispatchers tried to keep the woman calm, while she gives them the last known address of where her husband was and said she’s calling from thousands of miles away.

“I’m in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, I’m at home," she said. "We were on the phone, and he was getting gas and he called me and that’s just not like him for him to not call me back and his phone to go dead and he was stranded by himself."

The dispatcher gives her an update about what she knows about what’s happening in the area where she believes her husband was/

“Alright, so, I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you -- we do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not," the dispatcher said.

After a brief pause, the caller asked for a description of the person and the dispatcher informs her rescue is on the scene. It’s then that the wife begins to panic and she eventually begins to pray.

“Please let nothing be happening to him," the woman says. "Please let nothing be wrong, please Lord, please Lord, he’s a man of God. Please Lord bring him back to me Lord Jesus I promise."

In one of the first 911 calls to come into Broward County dispatch, you can hear another woman screaming about what she apparently just witnessed.

“Oh my God!" the caller said, as the dispatcher asks for the address of the emergency. "Oh my God."

The caller is hysterical, but eventually, she gains enough composure to share what she saw.

“There was a man hit in front of me," the woman says. "I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man. I’m on the right side of the shoulder and he’s like towards the middle of the (inaudible) wall."

According to a police report, Haskins died on the highway. The report says his body was initially hit by the dump truck and then by a second vehicle. The report also says both drivers stayed at the scene.