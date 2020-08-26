Dutchmen bring excitement to gridiron

ANNVILLE, Pa. — We are about a week away from the official start of the heat acclimation period for fall sports in the Lanc-Leb League. Right now if you stopped by any high school athletic field with kids on it, you would feel excitement in the air. And that is exactly how it felt with the Dutchmen of Annville-Cleona.
"Take in every moment, you get to go out there and sweat enjoy sweating .. because at any time it can be taken from you."
Profound words from head coach Matt Gingrich, and his players take that guidance to heart.
"It feels amazing to be back, I am super excited for the season it is amazing to not to be back to normal, but what we know," says senior defensive back Kenny Schaeffer.
What the Dutchmen know is hard work, dedication, and embracing challenges.
"I think we owe it to ourselves," says Gingrich.
"To get in and give it a try and see what happens. We are good at practicing social distancing, we do all the thermometer checks we do everything. The kids have been great!"
According to Schaeffer i tis only a littler different than "normal"
"Getting in and getting to practice it is definitely a little different with taking temperatures and wearing a mask in the school, but when we are out hear it is kind of normal"
All the extra steps to do what they love.
"If I got to wear a clown suit I will wear the darn suit, coaches don't care about that (being told what to do), coaches want the ability to help their kids," Gingrich beams.
Because success on the field snaps right back into the classroom.
"Gives People a reason to do well in school," says Schaeffer. "If you are ineligible you can't play or do your sport, doing a sport gives you more motivation to do better in school."
Sports, school and life a team of one on the gridiron. And for Gingrich it has always been that way.
"I treasure high school football more than anything else in my life, because it taught me discipline, self sacrifice, giving of my community, competition and camaraderie. We don't teach about me, there is not one star player or one star runner, it is about we, these kids, coaches don't care, coaches are going to coach we are going to be here. We want to give these kids something to remember for the rest of their lives."
And for many like Kenny Schaeffer that is a senior season.
"I am more excited than you can put into words, I can't wait!"
Hopefully it is right around the corner.