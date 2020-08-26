Dutchmen bring excitement to gridiron

Annville-Cleona players and coaches appreciate every moment together on the field

ANNVILLE, Pa. — We are about a week away from the official start of the heat acclimation period for fall sports in the Lanc-Leb League. Right now if you stopped by any high school athletic field with kids on it, you would feel excitement in the air. And that is exactly how it felt with the Dutchmen of Annville-Cleona.



"Take in every moment, you get to go out there and sweat enjoy sweating .. because at any time it can be taken from you."



Profound words from head coach Matt Gingrich, and his players take that guidance to heart.



"It feels amazing to be back, I am super excited for the season it is amazing to not to be back to normal, but what we know," says senior defensive back Kenny Schaeffer.



What the Dutchmen know is hard work, dedication, and embracing challenges.



"I think we owe it to ourselves," says Gingrich.

"To get in and give it a try and see what happens. We are good at practicing social distancing, we do all the thermometer checks we do everything. The kids have been great!"



According to Schaeffer i tis only a littler different than "normal"



"Getting in and getting to practice it is definitely a little different with taking temperatures and wearing a mask in the school, but when we are out hear it is kind of normal"

All the extra steps to do what they love.