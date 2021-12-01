Dover High School opens brand new gym

DOVER, Pa. — It's always special when a school opens up a brand new gym and on Monday Night, Dover's new digs are on display even if the crowd is a light one.

“It's a little bittersweet because we would love to showcase this facility in front of a full crowd,” admitted Director of Athletics Dr. Troy Wiestling. “We're just very, very glad that since we are adhering to the governor's order we are allowed to have spectators in. We're just happy to have the activites going for the students.”