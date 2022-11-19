Double OT goal gives Hershey thrilling victory in PIAA 3A soccer championship

Ian McGrorty's magical left foot sends game winner into the net for a sweet Trojans victory.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On a cold field in Mechanicsburg, the Hershey Trojans faced off with Springfield Township.

This one was a nail-biter. It was tense. The game seemed like it would never end—and then in a flash, it was over.

For 108 minutes the game was scoreless. In the 109th minute that all changed.

In double overtime off a counterattack, Brent Moyer shot a laser from the right side that did not find the net, but it was such a quality strike that the rebound could not be controlled. As the ball deflected to the goalie's right side, a streaking Ian McGrorty blazed in like a missile.

The bounce the ball took was a perfect symphony of time and space. McGrorty stayed calm and brought his left foot back and with one magical cast sent the ball on an angle that kissed the net for a golden goal and a PIAA State championship.