Dotson excited to move to slot position in new offense

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The wide receiving corps at Penn State is talented but unproven. Junior Jahan Dotson is the most experienced and productive member of the group with 27 catches in 2019. Dotson averaged a little over 18 yards per reception to establish himself as a big-play threat. In 2020, Dotson should see a lot more targets from QB Sean Clifford. Dotson is excited about moving to the slot position under the new offense from Kirk Ciarrocca. He talked about why he's ready to make the switch during his press conference on Thursday which is part of our FOX43 sportscast attached to this report. 75 of the Nittany Lions returned to campus earlier this week.