District III wrestling teams fall in state quarterfinals

HERSHEY, Pa. — PIAA State Team Wrestling Championships
2A Quarterfinals
Notre Dame Green Pond - 51
Bishop McDevitt - 9
Saucon Valley - 42
Boiling Springs -12
Chestnut Ridge - 32
West Perry - 24
2A 2nd Round Consolation
West Perry - 30
Faith Christian - 29
Boiling Springs - 33
Burrell -19
Bishop McDevitt - 32
Forest Hills - 30
3A Quarterfinals
Greater Latrobe - 34
Central Dauphin -24
Waynesburg - 31
Mifflin County - 24
3A 2nd Round Consolation
Mifflin County - 45
Canon McMillan - 23
Abington Heights - 39
Central Dauphin - 26