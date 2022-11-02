x
District III wrestling teams fall in state quarterfinals

Some teams were able to pick up consolation bracket wins later in the day.

HERSHEY, Pa. — PIAA State Team Wrestling Championships

2A Quarterfinals

Notre Dame Green Pond - 51
Bishop McDevitt - 9

Saucon Valley - 42
Boiling Springs -12

Chestnut Ridge - 32
West Perry - 24

2A 2nd Round Consolation

West Perry - 30
Faith Christian - 29

Boiling Springs - 33
Burrell -19

Bishop McDevitt - 32
Forest Hills - 30

3A Quarterfinals

Greater Latrobe - 34
Central Dauphin -24

Waynesburg - 31
Mifflin County - 24

3A 2nd Round Consolation

Mifflin County - 45
Canon McMillan - 23

Abington Heights - 39
Central Dauphin - 26

