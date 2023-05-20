More records broken on the final day of District III Track and Field Championships

Susquehanna Township's Lex Cyrus breaks a 43-year-old 100-meter dash record.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — It wouldn’t be a championship without muiltple records broken, again on Saturday. It was also a somber day for some seniors as this will be their last track and field meet of their high school career. Unless, they move onto states next week.

It was a bright and early start at 9 A.M. to kick things off with a relay. Trinity wins the girls AA 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

Greenwood won the AA boys 4x800 and Manheim Township took the lead on the third leg to capture the gold in AAA.

Impressive day for a freshman, three individual golds for Spring Grove's Ella Bahn. She's the only one to clear 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump and races to gold in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Speaking of the Rockets, they sure have some power behind them. Especially when it comes to Laila Campbell. The junior not only 3-peats in both the 100 and 200. She's smiling ear-to-ear crossing the finish line. Laila also breaks both of her records, knowing her hard work is paying off.

“Makes me happy to see the times finally come through after a lot of just trust in the process this year," said Campbell.

Steel-High’s Daquan McCraw rolled his way to gold in the 110 hurdles in 14.50 and also the only AA hurdler to break 40 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

As fast as a mustang, South Western's Bernard Bell sweeps the AAA hurdles. He goes sub 38 seconds in the 300 hurdles, but starts the day running a fast 14.13 in the 110 hurdles just focusing on himself.

“When I’m on the line, I just run. I don’t think about anything," said Bell.

Good trait to have.

He’s not the only one with speed, Susquehanna Township’s Lex Cyrus improved his personal record in the 100-meter dash by a tenth. His time of 10.45 seconds breaks a 43-year old record. Just a sophomore and knew it was attainable.

“As soon as I crossed, I heard a loud roar from the crowd so it made me start thinking, yeah, I got it. I turned around and I saw the clock, 10.45. I kind of shocked me," said Cyrus.

Fairfield’s Ava Deming capped off her senior season with gold in the AA 400 but it’s the freshman that stole the show in the AAA. Cedar Crest’s Kaddel Howard set a new record of 54.68 seconds. Columbia’s Quincy Stewart took the top spot in the AA boys and Ephrata’s Nick Keller won gold in the AAA 400.

In the AA triple jump, Isaiah Dyer wins it on his fourth attempt, 43 feet, 7.50 inches.

The AA pole vault record holders are held by two athletes, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward and Bermudian Springs Lilyana Carlson both clear 12 feet to set a new district record.

Indian's Akeem Mustapha won the AAA long jump on his final attempt, 23 feet, 3 inches. Susquehanna Township also took the 4x100 relay title.

Chambersburg's JJ Kelly just misses his season best of 6 feet, 10 inches in the AAA high jump. He won the event clearing 6 feet, 8 inches.

In the 800, CV’s Ashley Pines wins the girls AAA, Greenwood’s Zane Cassell in the AA boys and Central Dauphin’s Timothy Roden wins AAA.

To the throws, it was all smiles for York Tech’s Matthew Arnold. He chucked a big one on his final attempt to win the AAA discus title, 168 feet, 4 inches.

Warwick's Ella Lucas, following in her brothers footsteps. Lucas is not only the AAA girls discus champion but closes out her senior year with a new district record with a throw of 157 feet, 7 inches.

Another gold for Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson. She wins javlin with a throw of 134 on her first attempt.