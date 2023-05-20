District III Track and Field Championships conclude first day of competition

Records were broken in the pole vault and 3200 meter run.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first day of the 2023 District III Track and Field Championships kicked off at Seth Grove Stadium on Shippensburg University's campus. It was a day for field athletes to shine with only one final on the track.

Putting on a show was Solanco senior Katie Urbine. She soared over the opening height.

Then, on her first attempt clears 13 feet, 8 inches, setting a new District III record.

“I was just as surprised as you," said a laughing Urbine. “Especially, on that first attempt. That's pretty rare."

The sophomore sensation from Chambersburg, JJ Kelly, keeps, hop, skip and jumping his way into the record books. He broke the Trojans school record hits a two and half foot personal record of 49 feet, 2 inches. The wind was a little strong to stand as the district record but huge confidence booster for next week.

“We were talking about it before the meet, I was like, I wanted to go 49, said Kelly. “As soon as I hit the board, I hit my first phase, I stayed tall, squeezed my core tight. I hit my second phase and as soon as I went for my third phase in the pit, I said it's (has to be) a good jump."

Kelly was right.

He's not the only one to make some waves in the pit.

Christian School of York’s Luka Schroeder is in his first year doing long jump. He jumped 21 feet, 3.5 inches for gold.

Susquenita’s Samantha Wechsler jumped 17 feet, 7 inches to pace the AA girls long jump.

On the other side of the track, in the girls' AAA triple jump, all eight qualified for next week. Susquehanna Township’s Shaniyah Weidler jumped 39 feet, 2 inches to lead the charge.

Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson says to the official, let’s try 6 feet, 5 inches. He then clears 6-7 for a new PR.

Crazy jump off to name a winner in the boys AAA pole vault. It was a battle between Lower Dauphin’s Drake Rissner and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope. They go to multiple heights before Swope clinched the title.

Skip down to the throws, Steel-High’s Asa Kochvar top seed won the AA boys discus and Ericka Jackson of Harrisburg has a throw of 40 feet, 4.5 inches to win the AAA girls shot put.

We close out the day with the only final on the track, Chambersburg’s Camrym Kiser takes the AAA 3200 in 10:44.50 while Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien sets a new record by six seconds in the boys AAA 3200. He just breaks 9 minutes by .19 of a second.