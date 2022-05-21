District III track and field champions crowned for 2022 season

Wyomissing and Cumberland Valley boy's and girl's sweep in the final team scores

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — An absolutely huge day at Shippensburg University for the District III track and field championships. On the pole vault Bermudian Springs Freshman Lily Carlson clears 11 feet to bring home the gold. She would go for the district record at 11'7 falls just short.



"Being confident having fun and enjoying the moment," said Carlson "I'm going to hold onto that feeling and try to keep that feeling going for states."



In the 100m hurdles Bishop McDevitt Junior Maddy Brooks takes home the crown and doubles up in the 300m hurdles as well.



"I was really happy with how today went," said Brooks "I was hoping to just come out and do my best and get first I'm going to focus really hard at practice and just do my best next week at states."



Sophomore sensation and Spring Groves Laila Campbell does her normal duty in the girls 100m dash. Campbell broke the 100m district record time in the semifinals on Friday with a time of 11.61. That broke the 31 year record of 11.70. She finishes the finals with a time of 11.63. Campbell also won the 200m dash as well.



"All the work I put in to this moment just feels nice to be able to run what I ran including having to run three rounds of this," said Campbell "Next is trying to break my PR of 11.24 and then beat that in nationals and drop to 11.1"



On the boys side. Milton Hershey's Abraham Sloboh who would emerge victorious for gold by a hair.



"It feels good knowing I could pull this off," said Sloboh "So I just got to keep the momentum going and don't focus to much on it and just focus on states."



In the boys 2A 110m hurdles it was another close finish. Bermudian Springs' Michael Carlson comes home with the Gold.



Last years state high jump state champ, Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana showed off his jumping skills. He needed to only clear 6'6 for the district win, but the senior tried to clear 6'9 following his victor. Arana didn't have the legs for it, but it determined to back up his state crown and tie or exceed the record of 7'0

“It feels amazing there is no better feeling then standing at the top of the podium two years in a a row," said Arana "I’m going to take this district as a warm up for states next week I hope to jump seven feet in states next week but you can't see it until it happens."

Wyomissing and Cumberland Valley would take home the team titles for both boy's and girl's and crowned at 2022 team champions.