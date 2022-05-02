District III team wrestling finals, Gettysburg reclaims AAA crown

Bishop McDevitt uses upper weights in late comeback victory in AA

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The mats were flat and so were the backs the at the District III team wrestling duels.

In the AAA finals it was a rematch from last season between Gettysburg and Central Dauphin.

Out of the gate, Central dauphin's Matt repos went big with a fall in :43 seconds. Gettysburg regained the lead with Jaxson Townsend pin to lead at 9-6.

Gettysburg increased that lead to 29-12 over the next few bouts.

At 106 Liam Flanagan scored a pin and bonus to make it 29-21 before Gabriel Pecaitis clinched the match with a decision at 120 pounds.

The final margin 32-30, in match that featured three forfeits.

In AA the defending champs Boiling Springs took on Bishop McDevitt.

This duel was a story of two halves, the Bubblers in the lower weight and the Crusaders in the uppers.

At 113, Raif Barber scored a tech fall to make it 11-0 after the match started with a forfeit.

McDevitt's Tillman Artell put a score on their board with a fall of his own at 120 pounds.

Boiling Springs added to their lead at 132 with a Sawyer Young decision in overtime and Kobin Karper's fall at 138 made it 26-6.

From that point on it was all McDevitt with a big win at 152 with a last second cradle from Andrew Christie to seal the decision. After a major at 160, and another decision at 172, Kade Werner brought the crowd to its feet with a third period fall to make 26-25.

Bryce Enders at 215 had his own ideas on how to cap a match and for him it was a pin of his own.

The final tally 37-26 after a forfeit from Boiling Springs at 285.