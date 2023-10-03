District III sends two wrestlers to state finals with a chance to repeat as champions

Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell and Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel have a chance to repeat as state champions

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It will be a familiar feeling tomorrow for Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel and Bishop McDevitt's Riley Robell. Both gentlemen will return to the state wrestling finals for the second consecutive season.

Seidel made quick work in his semifinal match with some sweet moves and eventually ended his match with a pin. The sophomore star doesn't like these matches to take long

"I want to get the match done and over cause anything can happen," said Seidel "If he gets me in a headlock he could catch me, so I'm just trying to get the match done and move on."

Seidel is undefeated on the year and has a chance to finish this season with a perfect record in the 107-pound weight bracket.

In the 285-pound bracket, Riley Robell returns to the state title. The senior also made quick work of his title match with a fast takedown and pinned his way to the championship.

Robell comes off his senior season where he earned his 100th pin. Despite his easy success, he's still hungry

"I want to make sure everybody in here knows my one main goal is to get that win," said Robell "You know everybody comes in here with that gold medal in mind I tasted that last year I want that trophy."

