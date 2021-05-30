District III sees big day at PIAA 3A Track and Field Championships

Spring Grove's Campbell wins a pair of gold medals as District III student athletes are responsible for wins in nine events on Saturday.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Despite less than ideal weather on Saturday in Shippensburg, the student athletes were off and running in the PIAA 3A state track and field championships.

Spring Grove's Laila Campbell was sure to put on a show. The freshman grabs the first gold of the day for our region in the 100-meter dash, posting a personal record of 11.93.

The Rocket was far from done. In the 200-meter dash, it's Campbell again blowing by the competition for her second gold in as many events.

"I'm proud of myself this year, said Campbell. "My push is every other girl that's nationally ranked. That's what my focus is. I know this is Pennsylvania and I have competitors here, but I'm moving on to that next step and trying to push myself to get to that level."

York County's strong stretch continued. In the boys 4 by 100 relay, Red Lion steps on the track confident and backs it up with a time of 42.28, as the Lions bring home the gold.

"It's kind of funny because when they say Red Lion, you can see the heads turning like, 'Who's that? What's that?' So we came in with a chip on our shoulder just trying to put York County and Red Lion on the map," recalled Red Lion senior Randy Fizer Jr. and relay anchor.

Cumberland Valley's James Jaisingh takes home a pair of gold medals. He starts off by taking the top spot on the podium for the 400-meter dash.

Later in the day, he's part of the 4 by 400-meter relay team that smoked the competition, as senior David Williams anchors the victory.

"It adds all that pressure, not only is this the last race of the season, but it's my last race as a high school athlete and all the hard work that we've put in this past year, the ups and downs," said Williams.

Penn Manor's Kyle Murr adds a state championship in the triple jump to go with his Lanc-Leb crown and district title.

"The execution was a lot better than I thought it was going to be," said Murr. "I thought I was going to be a little bit tighter and I wasn't going to have as good of numbers, but I stayed loose and performed really well out there."

In the boys 200-meter dash, Dallastown's Kristian Phennicie needs every last inch to pick up the gold medal, but with a time of 21.67, he's heading home a state champ.

"It feels amazing," said a smiling Phennicie. "I didn't think, or I feel like maybe one more year and I'd get it, but I knew I could get top three and I'm glad I got first."

The rain and cold weather moved some events indoors, including the high jump, where the Shippensburg's Dakota Arana earns gold.

In the pole vault, it's Hershey's Justin Rogers rising way above the competition. His 15-6 vault is enough to raise him to the top spot in the state.