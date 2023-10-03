District III puts on a show with nine AAA wrestlers advancing to state semifinals

Lanc-Leb sees five standout wrestlers advance and Mid-Penn sends four to the semifinals.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's the second day of the PIAA AAA state wrestling quarterfinals and we start at 114 with Kaedyn Williams of Manheim Township.

He brings it early and when he wants a turn, he gets it. His fan section likes what they see as he gets his hand raised with an 8-0 major decision. Williams was wrestling with a chip on his shoulder in this tournament.

“I was super pumped! I couldn’t wait as we had that week off, get to a 2-0 start in the Giant Center, make it to the semifinals and guarantee a state medal this year," said Williams.

Matt Repos of Central Dauphin, at 145 pounds was a tough one, and his corner knew it.

Repos in on a quick shot for two on the takedown. A lot of tension in this one, in the third, Repos needs a ride out up 3-2. He goes all Tina Turner: Rollin, Rollin, Rollin on the mats at Giant Center!

The CD senior got the two-minute ride for a 3-2 victory.

Teammate Ryan Garvick up next at 152, he is sly on his feet and dances his way to a 5-2 win into the semis.

Shippensburg senior Dominic Frontino has dominated this tournament. The quarter is no different, shot after shot, Frontino gets two, for the Greyhound senior its all about points.

“You get some nervs going on the mat it is an awesome place, no better place than the Giant but going out and knowing I am going to score in any position possible that’s how I train takes the pressure off,” said Frontino.

At 189 pounds Cole Bartram of Northern showed nice work on the edge of the mat for two. And in a tight one, he dodges the takedown and secures another one for 5-1 decision to push through to the final four.

If you love fast-paced action, you love McCaskey’s Jose Garcia because he doesn’t mess around.

Takedown for two in the first and then in second period he starts in the down position, reverses, and before you know it, it’s a fall for Red Tornado as he points to the stands.

His family was emotional as he goes into the semifinals at 215 pounds.

Close it out at heavyweight with Carlisle's Layton Schmick.

The big man gets to his offense early, and sets the pace. That keys his 6-3 victory.

Schmick knows how hard he has worked and what his success means to his supporters.

"[It means] a lot to me and my family because I have said everyone that has worked to help me better myself this isn’t just for me, but for all of them. [It] would be great, let alone be[ing] on that stage, but to get my hand raised would be amazing," said senior Schmick.