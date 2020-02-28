District III Girls hoops: Delone Catholic nets 3A, Lancaster Catholic claims 4A

HERSHEY, Pa. — Thursday featured a triple header on the hardwood in the District III basketball finals. On the girls side rivals Delone Catholic and Trinity squared off with the defending state champs Squirettes meeting the defending District III champs Shamrocks. This game was an up and down affair earlier but Delone Catholic grabbed the lead in the second and secured their first district title since 2004 with 44-22 victory.

In the 4A girls final Lancaster Catholic took to the court looking to claim their third straight District III crown. The Crusaders took a a big lead into the break but Eastern York climbed right back into this one with a monster run of their own to trim the deficit to just five points before Lancaster Catholic was able to secure victory from the charity stripe.