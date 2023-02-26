District III diving champions crowned

First time champions were crowned during competition on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOVER, Pa. — While we watched the flurries fall, it was a day to open up the beach chair and chill by the pool for the 3A District III Diving Championships.

This year is the first time Dover Area High School has hosted the event after opening their new high school in 2020.

How about showing up, when it matters the most, in your home pool?

That's exactly what Eagles junior Taylor Tuohy did.

She soared to her first District III Diving gold scoring 219.10 points and it's a sport that was fairly easy for a gymnast to pick up.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was 11. So, I’ve been able to learn how to do these for a while and going from the floor to the board is a little different but I understand how to flip and it’s fun," said Tuohy.

Spring Grove’s Cora Keener and Wilson’s Maddie Wilczynski round out the top three as the top six qualify for the State Championship meet.

But, Tuohy's wasn't the only first we saw on Saturday, as there were a few firsts in the pool.

In the boys 3A, Zachary Lloyd of Northern York won his very first district gold. Here’s a fun fact" Lloyd started diving during COVID and you won’t believe his talent that made him try diving.

“I’ve been doing taekwondo since I was seven and I’ve been on the trampoline since I was seven, too. So, I’ve always had that more athletic aspect to me. All my friends, one day at the pool said you should try diving and I said okay," said Lloyd.

That has turned into success, winning Mid-Penn's and now the District 3A title.

Zach Wodehouse from Governor Mifflin and Alek McLaughlin of Lower Dauphin rounded out the top three, as again, the top six move onto states.

In the 2A Girls District III Championship on Thursday, Taelyn Thomas scored back-to-back district goal as Big Springs Seth Fertig captured gold in the 2A boys.