York-Adams divers sweep AA District gold

NEWVILLE, Pa. — District III held the AA Diving Championships Wednesday evening at Big Spring High School. York-Adams athletes sweep gold. Susquehannock senior diver, Max Pflieger won back-to-back District III titles. On the girls side, West York's Taelyn Thomas won her very first District III AA gold after squeaking by her training partner, Susquehanock and 2021 District III AA champ Mckenna Porter.