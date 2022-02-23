York-Adams divers sweep AA District gold

NEWVILLE, Pa. — District III held the AA Diving Championships Wednesday evening at Big Spring High School. York-Adams athletes sweep gold. Susquehannock senior diver, Max Pflieger won back-to-back District III titles. On the girls side, West York's Taelyn Thomas won her very first District III AA gold after squeaking by her training partner, Susquehanock and 2021 District III AA champ Mckenna Porter.
Boys 1M Diving results
1. Max Pflieger, Susquehannock - 408.70
2. Giovanni Andreoli, Boiling Springs - 329.50
3. Zach Lloyd, Northern - 320.05
4. Bryce Pattillo, Shippensburg Area - 234.20
5. Luke Martinez, Schuylkill Valley - 181.40
Girls 1M Diving results
1. Taelyn Thomas, West York - 343.45
2. Mckenna Porter, Susquehannock - 335.05
3. Lillian O'Connor, Trinity - 255.00
4. Lexi Seymour, Schuylkill Valley - 164.60
The top three from each earn a trip to States at Bucknell University. The AAA championships will be contested Saturday at Governor Mifflin High School.