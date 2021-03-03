District III Boys Basketball Tournament Tips-Off

Lampeter-Strasburg, Columbia, and York Suburban boys are moving on to Thursday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — March roars in like a lion and we are not talking weather, but rather "Madness" with the start of the District III basketball tournament.

What makes the tournament so fantastic is the cross league match-ups where just because your seed may be on the lower line it doesn't mean you are an underdog.

In the 5A bracket Lampeter-Stasburg as a sixth seed played host to 11th seeded Northeastern.

The Bobcats found out that Pioneers freshman Ty Burton is legit.

In the first Burton showed his range with a deep pull-up for three as L-S jumped out to 8-0 lead.

The Bobcats clawed back, as they would work the ball for open shots and Caden Perez delivered when he would fire to tie the game up.

Burton though was just to much in this one, as L-S controlled the ball and Burton controlled the Bobcats knocking down jumpers as the Pioneers advanced 57-38.

In the upper half of the 5A bracket Mechanicsburg traveled to York Suburban for an eight nine match-up.

The home team had to play catch-up in this one.

The Wildcats lead was down to one, but the hoop and the harm by Tyree Morris gave Mechanicsburg some breathing room heading into the fourth.

Trojans came charging out of the gates, as Camden Brewer tied the game at 47 with a three.

Suburban continued the attack, off a miss Brady Stump was right there for the board, the put back, and the Trojans took the lead.

Aidan Hughley was again a force for the Trojans as he kept the pedal down on their way to 66-54 win.

After the game coach Mitch Kemp had nothing but praise for his squad.

"It's an awesome feeling, man. I'm extremely proud of the kids. We started slow. We tend to start slow all year. I like to say we're a second half team, but they stuck with it, they battled the adversity, and they stuck together which is really impressive and I'm proud of them."

You think coach was fired up?

In 3A along the river Pequea Valley made the trip to two seed Columbia. The Tide rode fast in this one as Brady Smith increased an early lead with a deep three.

Pequea would not go quietly as Devon Colyer poured in 14 and kept this one tight with an early triple. Antonio Lazar added another one that brought the bench to their feet as the deficit was cut to three.

Columbia's defense at the point though was too much as Kerry Glover picked a few pockets and scored some easy ones in transition as Columbia advances 63-49.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6A

Warwick - 35

Cedar Cliff - 50

- - - - -

Dallastown - 28

Governor Miffllin - 49

- - - - -

Cedar Crest - 30

Red Lion - 60

- - - - -

Harrisburg - 47

Hempfield - 43

- - - - -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5A

Susquehannock - 48

Northern York - 66

- - - - -

Mechanicsburg - 54

York Suburban - 66

- - - - -

Palmyra - 44

Hershey - 48

- - - - -

South Western - 26

Lower Dauphin - 55

- - - - -

Conrad Weiser - 45

Manheim Central - 50

- - - - -

Big Spring - 44

Shippensburg - 63

- - - - -

Northeastern - 38

Lampeter-Strasburg - 57

- - - - -

4A

Schuylkill Valley - 42

Trinity - 47

- - - - -

Bermudian Springs - 57

Bishop McDevitt - 63

- - - - -

3A

Pequea Valley - 49

Columbia - 63

- - - - -

Tulpehocken - 65

Camp Hill - 81

- - - - -

Biglerville - 40

Lancaster Catholic - 78

- - - - -

1A

Lancaster County Christian - 36

West Shore Christian Academy - 46

- - - - -

Covenant Christian Academy - 39