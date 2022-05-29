District III athletes finish strong at State track and field finals

District III athletes Laila Campbell and Dakota Arana repeat as state champions

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The PIAA state Track and Field finals at Shippensburg University saw some familiar faces and record breaking performances a top the podium. District III athletes always well represented in states, and didn't disappoint.

First time 110 meter hurdle winner Demaris Waters claimed his first state gold medal. The senior won with a blazing time of 13.86 seconds.

"Last year I walked away from districts with a 7th place medal," said Waters "So to be in this position now I mean it means a lot all the hard work I put in throughout the offseason I think the feeling is great honestly."

Spring Groves' sophomore sensation Laila Campbell also a star of the day, she broke the 100 meter dash record time with a time of 11.55. She also doubled as the 200 meter champion as well for the second time in a row. That made four gold metals in two years for Campbell.

"I love the sport it’s a lot of fun competing with my teammates." said Campbell "I know a lot of people out here competing with my friends sometimes in my races but having my family cheer for me I love the sport and I just love the dynamic of it."

Shippensburg high school and Shippensburg University commit Dakota Arana returned to the top of the podium with his gold metal in the men's high jump. His highest jump of the day cleared 6'10. Two inches off his record of 7'0. The senior star just barely missed the all time record at 7'1, but gave Shippensburg fans a glimpse of the future.

"It feels great I'm ready to grind hard in college and show Shippensburg what I committed for," said Arana "There is no better feeling then this to have the same gold medal I had around my neck as last year."