District III athletes compete in Big 26 baseball classic

Team Pennsylvania beats Team Maryland two games to one

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big 26 baseball classic saw some of the best baseball players in the state come together as one. District III athletes were well represented from multiple schools over the three days and they didn't disappoint.

This is the tenth year of the of the all star game. Team Pennsylvania came back on night one after an early deficit to get the victory 7-6. A rain delay on Saturday pushed the action back, but the bats came alive in the 5th inning thanks to Thomas Davenport of Carlisle high school as Team PA takes game two 7-2. The results of the game not the most important thing on the minds of the athletes this weekend, but playing well in front of family and friends is.

'It's really nice I mean my family came my uncle came from California, so everyone came to watch me play,' said Cumberland Valley catcher and Youngstown State commit Braden Mosby. 'So I just got to do what I got to do and have fun out there I'm definitely going to have a target on my back but I'm used to it I've been here for a while so I'm just ready for high school season after this.'

Cumberland Valley center fielder Paddy Hernjak echoed those sentiments

'It's a tremendous honor I mean to be out here with all of the top guys in the state it is just great baseball all day long,' said Hernjak 'Just to showcase my talents in front of all these guys it's fun.'