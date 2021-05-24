Warriors make first lacrosse district championship game; more District III results

For the first time, a York County team will play in the District III Lacrosse Championship.

YORK, Pa. — With games stacked across the board, there's some sort of District III playoff game taking place this week.

Lacrosse: It was a heated battle between Lampeter-Strasburg and Susquehannock in the 2A boys District III Lacrosse Semifinals. No more than three goals ever separated these two teams.

In the third, Pioneers down by two, Stewart McClain charged the net to take the shot. He scores as a little birdy in the stands says that’s his 100th on the season!

Right after McClain's goal, Warriors Ben Oestrike passed to Ben Tomasic to put them up by two.

The Pioneers fight back to tie it at all 12 but Susquhannock was not having that. They first get another score by Jake Wetzel then Tristan Coleman as the Warriors become the first York County team to make it to the championship game. They win 14-13.

Central York welcomed Hempfield onto their turf for the District III 3A Semifinals.

The Black Knights make a statement in the first half and go into the break up 8-6.

Max Grube has Panthers all over him but it doesn't phase him, as he tacks on another for Hempfield.

Central York got that one back. The pass to Jerin Williams and he's not messing around, ripping that one into the back of the net.

One is good, but two is better as Williams knows that. So, he added another to move the Panthers within striking distance.

But Hempfield always has an answer as they tack on two more off the turf. The Black Knights head to the finals, 13-11.

Baseball: No. 1 Mt. Calvary Christian and No. 4 Greenwood fought in the 1A District III Baseball Semifinals. They didn't have any problems with the weather having an infield of turf at In The Net in Palmyra.

The game tied at two for most of the game. In the fifth, the Chargers pitcher Aiden Masters with the bases loaded. He has a huge strikeout to end the inning.

Skip to the seventh. Greenwood rallies with first with Grant Fultz’s hit deep into right field. He brought home two. The Wildcats ended up scoring 4 that inning.

The Chargers have one last effort but they come back within one. It’s Greenwood who moves on to the 1A District Championship, 6-5.