District Champions crowned Thursday afternoon while some games postponed until Friday

Warwick and Pequea Valley earn softball titles before the skies open up

YORK, Pa. — District III 3A Softball Championship

Pequea Valley          2

Bermudian Springs  1

District III 4A Softball Championship

Bishop McDevitt vs. Hamburg postponed until Friday. Game TBA at 9 a.m.

District III 4A Baseball Championship

ELCO vs. Wyomissing postponed until Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Wenger Field.

District III 5A Softball Championship

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Twin Valley, tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third before storms moved in. This game has been postponed until Friday at 11:30 a.m. back at Millersville University.

District III 5A Baseball Championship

Red Land vs. Northern York, postponed until Friday at 4 p.m. at Messiah University. If the field is not playable, it will be at Northern York High School.

District III 6A Softball Championship

Warwick             10

Chambersburg    2

District III 6A Baseball Championship

Governor Mifflin vs. Wilson, postponed until Friday at Noon; FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.