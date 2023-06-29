District 5A champion Cocalico Eagles take unique approach to 7on7 passing camps

The Eagles make sure to participate in passing camps during the summer despite heavy emphasis on running the ball

DENVER, Pa. — Last year's District III 5A champions, the Cocalico Eagles, have a formula.

They run the ball almost each and every time on offense. Despite their heavy run attack they still participate in passing-only settings such as 7on7 camps and practices with the goal that now is the time to fine-tune their offense.

"We want to spend a lot of time in the summer on our pass game because you are going to need it at some point," said Eagles Head Coach Bryan Strohl. "We need them to make plays when their number is called, so hopefully when the time comes on Friday nights they are ready."

The Eagles know what they already have in their offensive line. In the summer it's evaluation time and the team feels they can spread their wings through the air if necessary.

"Just being a pass threat, even if you don’t do it much it opens stuff up," said junior quarterback Josh Myer. "Many people know us for our run game so we have to go prove it when we get into 7on7."

The Eagles presence in 7on7 camps and tournaments can come as a surprise. Especially with an untraditional offense, but they pride themselves on being who they are and getting good work in with other schools.