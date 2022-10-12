x
High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8

The power rankings are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications. Here's how things stack up.
YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications.

CLASS 6A

Playoff Qualifiers: 8

  1. Cumberland Valley (6-1) -- at Carlisle (3-4) this week
  2. Hempfield (6-1) -- vs. Exeter Township (7-0) this week
  3. Harrisburg (5-1) -- vs. State College (7-0) this week
  4. Central York (6-1) -- vs. Red Lion (2-5) this week
  5. Manheim Township (5-2) -- vs. Reading (3-4) this week
  6. William Penn (4-2) -- at Spring Grove (5-2) this week
  7. Wilson (5-2) -- at Penn Manor (4-3) this week
  8. Penn Manor (4-3) -- vs. Wilson (5-2) this week

On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)

CLASS 5A

Playoff Qualifiers: 12

  1. Solanco (7-0) -- at Daniel Boone (1-6) this week
  2. Exeter (7-0) -- at Hempfield (6-1) this week
  3. Gettysburg (6-1) -- vs. Greencastle-Antrim (3-3) this week
  4. Elizabethtown (6-1) -- at Fleetwood (2-5) this week
  5. New Oxford (6-1) -- vs. West York (1-5) this week
  6. South Western (5-2) -- vs. Northeastern (1-6) this week
  7. Shippensburg (5-2) -- vs. East Pennsboro (4-3) this week
  8. Spring Grove (5-2) -- vs. William Penn (4-2) this week
  9. Garden Spot (5-2) -- vs. Central Mountain (0-7) this week
  10. Dover (5-2) -- vs. Dallastown (3-4) this week
  11. Conestoga Valley (4-3) -- at Manheim Central (7-0) this week
  12. Northern (4-3) -- at Susquehanna Twp. (4-3) this week

On the outside: Lower Dauphin (4-3), Cedar Cliff (4-3), Ephrata (4-3), Greencastle-Antrim (3-3)

CLASS 4A

Playoff Qualifiers: 10

  1. Manheim Central (7-0) -- vs. Conestoga Valley (4-3) this week
  2. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) -- at Elco (4-3) this week
  3. Bishop McDevitt (5-1) -- vs. Red Land (2-5) this week
  4. Twin Valley (4-3) -- vs. Ephrata (4-3) this week
  5. East Pennsboro (4-3) -- at Shippensburg (5-2) this week
  6. Susquehanna Township (4-3) -- vs. Northern (4-3) this week
  7. Milton Hershey (4-3) -- vs. Lower Dauphin (4-3) this week
  8. Elco (4-3) -- at Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) this week
  9. Kennard-Dale (3-4) -- vs. York Suburban (3-4) this week
  10. Conrad Weiser (3-4) -- vs. Wyomissing (7-0) this week

On the outside: York Suburban (3-4), Fleetwood (2-5), Susquehannock (2-5)

CLASS 3A

Playoff Qualifiers: 6

  1. Wyomissing (7-0) -- at Conrad Weiser (3-4) this week
  2. Lancaster Catholic (7-0) -- at Kutztown (2-5) this week
  3. West Perry (7-0) -- at North Penn Mansfield (1-6) this week
  4. Hamburg (6-1) -- vs. Schuylkill Valley (5-2) this week
  5. Schuylkill Valley (5-2) -- at Hamburg (6-1) this week
  6. Upper Dauphin (5-2) -- vs. Juniata (5-2) this week

On the outside: Berks Catholic (2-5), Susquenita (3-4), Bermudian Springs (3-4)

CLASS 2A

Playoff Qualifiers: 4

  1. Trinity (4-3) -- at Camp Hill (5-2) this week
  2. Camp Hill (5-2) -- vs. Trinity (4-3) this week
  3. Annville-Cleona (4-3) -- at Pequea Valley (1-6) this week
  4. Delone Catholic (4-3) -- at Bermudian Springs (3-4) this week

On the outside: York Catholic (3-4), Columbia (2-5)

CLASS 1A

Playoff Qualifiers: 2

  1. Steelton-Highspire (4-1) -- at Newport (0-7) this week
  2. Fairfield (1-4) -- vs. York Tech (1-6) this week

On the outside: Halifax (0-6)

