High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications.
CLASS 6A
Playoff Qualifiers: 8
- Cumberland Valley (6-1) -- at Carlisle (3-4) this week
- Hempfield (6-1) -- vs. Exeter Township (7-0) this week
- Harrisburg (5-1) -- vs. State College (7-0) this week
- Central York (6-1) -- vs. Red Lion (2-5) this week
- Manheim Township (5-2) -- vs. Reading (3-4) this week
- William Penn (4-2) -- at Spring Grove (5-2) this week
- Wilson (5-2) -- at Penn Manor (4-3) this week
- Penn Manor (4-3) -- vs. Wilson (5-2) this week
On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)
CLASS 5A
Playoff Qualifiers: 12
- Solanco (7-0) -- at Daniel Boone (1-6) this week
- Exeter (7-0) -- at Hempfield (6-1) this week
- Gettysburg (6-1) -- vs. Greencastle-Antrim (3-3) this week
- Elizabethtown (6-1) -- at Fleetwood (2-5) this week
- New Oxford (6-1) -- vs. West York (1-5) this week
- South Western (5-2) -- vs. Northeastern (1-6) this week
- Shippensburg (5-2) -- vs. East Pennsboro (4-3) this week
- Spring Grove (5-2) -- vs. William Penn (4-2) this week
- Garden Spot (5-2) -- vs. Central Mountain (0-7) this week
- Dover (5-2) -- vs. Dallastown (3-4) this week
- Conestoga Valley (4-3) -- at Manheim Central (7-0) this week
- Northern (4-3) -- at Susquehanna Twp. (4-3) this week
On the outside: Lower Dauphin (4-3), Cedar Cliff (4-3), Ephrata (4-3), Greencastle-Antrim (3-3)
CLASS 4A
Playoff Qualifiers: 10
- Manheim Central (7-0) -- vs. Conestoga Valley (4-3) this week
- Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) -- at Elco (4-3) this week
- Bishop McDevitt (5-1) -- vs. Red Land (2-5) this week
- Twin Valley (4-3) -- vs. Ephrata (4-3) this week
- East Pennsboro (4-3) -- at Shippensburg (5-2) this week
- Susquehanna Township (4-3) -- vs. Northern (4-3) this week
- Milton Hershey (4-3) -- vs. Lower Dauphin (4-3) this week
- Elco (4-3) -- at Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) this week
- Kennard-Dale (3-4) -- vs. York Suburban (3-4) this week
- Conrad Weiser (3-4) -- vs. Wyomissing (7-0) this week
On the outside: York Suburban (3-4), Fleetwood (2-5), Susquehannock (2-5)
CLASS 3A
Playoff Qualifiers: 6
- Wyomissing (7-0) -- at Conrad Weiser (3-4) this week
- Lancaster Catholic (7-0) -- at Kutztown (2-5) this week
- West Perry (7-0) -- at North Penn Mansfield (1-6) this week
- Hamburg (6-1) -- vs. Schuylkill Valley (5-2) this week
- Schuylkill Valley (5-2) -- at Hamburg (6-1) this week
- Upper Dauphin (5-2) -- vs. Juniata (5-2) this week
On the outside: Berks Catholic (2-5), Susquenita (3-4), Bermudian Springs (3-4)
CLASS 2A
Playoff Qualifiers: 4
- Trinity (4-3) -- at Camp Hill (5-2) this week
- Camp Hill (5-2) -- vs. Trinity (4-3) this week
- Annville-Cleona (4-3) -- at Pequea Valley (1-6) this week
- Delone Catholic (4-3) -- at Bermudian Springs (3-4) this week
On the outside: York Catholic (3-4), Columbia (2-5)
CLASS 1A
Playoff Qualifiers: 2
- Steelton-Highspire (4-1) -- at Newport (0-7) this week
- Fairfield (1-4) -- vs. York Tech (1-6) this week
On the outside: Halifax (0-6)