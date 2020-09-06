Play Ball! District 14 plans for Summer Little League

13 of the district's 16 leagues will go green this weekend.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — As big league ball players and owners squabble over millions of dollars, baseball in its purest form is returning to the diamond.

Pennsylvania District 14 Little League has announced that 13 of their 16 leagues will be moving into the "Green" phase this week, allowing for the district to plan for a summer Little League season.

Extended dugouts for social distancing, the elimination of sunflower seeds, and switching from high fives and handshakes to tipping their caps are just some of the guidelines that are being considered.