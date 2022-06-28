Some work on their cars while other catch up on some sleep.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Racing 10-days in a row, there's always a chance of something happening. Especially, when it comes to the weather. Night No. 3 of the 32nd Pennsylvania Speedweek. Racing was supposed to take place at BAPS Motor Speedway, but once again this season, their 410 race was rain out. Team's and fans at the track, hoping the weather cleared but sadly, it only got worse closer to when the green flag was planned to drop.

So, what did teams and drivers do with a free night of no racing?

"So, I got to sleep a little bit last night and then I had to go to work, today. So, we just got here. The guys worked today a little bit," said Ryan Smith, driver #6 BJD Motorsports.

Chase Dietz, driver of the #39 Trone Outdoor Motorsports said, "Took a long nap today. We slept in a little bit. We had to get some food and then we made sure we made up for the lack of rest the last couple of nights."

While others relaxed in a more causal style.

"Chilled by the pool, just drinking beer and watched the USAC race. Went to bed a little early. So, it was kind of a relaxing day to be honest with you," said Justin Peck, driver #13 Buch Motorsports.

It was a different story for NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.