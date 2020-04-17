Diplomats stay together 'virtually'

Franklin and Marshall's field hockey team should be doing spring workouts, together. They're forced to practice on their own but find time to have group meetings.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — While sports are at a halt, Franklin and Marshall College's field hockey team shows their team unity is stronger than the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team is doing things virtually. They decided to put a video together on social media. Sending air dribbles across the United States to each other.

“What can we do to help us achieve those goals that we set for the future,' says diplomats head coach Kaitlyn Eager. 'It’s a lot of motivating ourselves individually but we have such a great team atmosphere that they motivate each other.”

Since the ladies can't physically see each other, the diplomats make a point to have group video chats at least once a week.

The dips are coming off a very successful 2019 season. For the second time in three years, the make it to the NCAA Division III Final Four. This year, they come up just short of the national title, finishing runners up.

“Coming off of this season, everyone has been just so excited already for the next and because of that, already very motivated to work hard and to train in order to do as well or better then we did the last season,' said Emma Durantine, diplomats defender (Lower Dauphin).

It's finding a new drill or something to work on in their backyards to keep driving towards the fall. In hopes of competing for that national title.