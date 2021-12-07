DeVonta Smith wins ESPY for Best Male College Athlete

Former Alabama standout DeVonta Smith was recognized once again for his historic 2020 season by taking home an ESPY Award for the being the Best Male College Athlete

NEW YORK — DeVonta Smith was recognized once again for his historic 2020 season by taking home an ESPY Award on Saturday night as the Best College Athlete, Men's Sports.

Smith became just the fourth wide receiver to ever capture the Heisman Trophy last season as the most outstanding player in college football after leading the NCAA in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,856), and receiving touchdowns (23).

He capped off his incredible collegiate career with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the National Championship win over Ohio State. Smith was named the Offensive MVP of the game as he earned his second National Championship with Alabama.

Smith's trophy haul from the 2020 season also includes unanimous first-team All-America honors, Associated Press Player of the Year (first wide receiver to ever win the award), Biletnikoff Award winner (nation's top wide receiver), Paul Hornung Award winner (nation's most versatile player), SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and Maxwell Club Award winner (college player of the year) among many others.

