Devon Crest Swim Team back making waves

Summer swim teams had a quiet 2020 season during the pandemic, but now they are back in a big way.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This time last summer, sports fans were essentially watching grass grow, hoping for any form of competition. Imagine how tough it was for the actual competitors.

This week's FOX43 Sports Spotlight dives into the summer swim season that's back in a big way.

"You've got to feel like you're in top shape right now! I'm telling you, you guys are ready," said Devon Crest Head Coach James Mercurio while watching swimmers in the pool at Devon Manor.

With no meets last summer, sights and sounds, like these were few and far between for the Devon Crest Swim Team.

In most cases, the Gators had no pool, and like everything in 2020, needed a Zoom log-in.

"A virtual swim practice is definitely hard because there are all these little kids running around their bedrooms, looking at their phones, running around with their face in the screen. Trying to get them to do jumping jacks is a little bit difficult, but they all pretty much cooperated pretty well," said Gators swim coach and former swimmer Isabella Sucheski.

Whether they're ten years old or compete on the varsity level in high school, these summer leagues are important to the swimmer's development, and missing out on 2020 was felt in the spring.

"I definitely think I wasn't as prepared, but I also run cross country in the fall so where I lacked in swimming, I really tried pushing it in cross country to try and get myself into the best shape I could," recalled Michael Singley. "I was just happy I made it to districts and I got the times I wanted."

"The younger kids definitely needed some more practice after not swimming for a whole summer, but I think they were just so excited to get back in the water that that kind of pushed them through the whole season," said Sucheski.

Now, teams like Devon Crest are back in the pool and more importantly, are back together.

"It was amazing making friends here that have lasted through the years. Even though we didn't get to see each other last year, we came back and everything felt exactly how it was before the pandemic and in all honesty, it all fell back into place," added Sucheski.

"I felt bad for the seniors last year who didn't get to swim their final couple of laps in our pool," recalled Singley. "I think it just felt right being back at home and then jumping in, into that cold water and just feeling like, 'Wow, we're finally back.'"

With one meet under their belts, it's on to the next one, and just having something to look forward to is already an improvement over last summer.