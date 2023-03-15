Delone, Chambersburg fall short in PIAA State Basketball Sweet 16

Three of the nine District III teams punched their ticket to the Elite Eight.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The "Sweet Sixteen" didn't fair too well for District III teams on Thursday night. A fantastic season to make it this far in the second round of the PIAA State Basketball bracket.

Three of the nine District III teams punched their ticket to the Elite Eight, Lancaster Mennonite and both, yes, both Trinity High School girls and boys teams.

There was a doubleheader at Cedar Crest High School where Delone Catholic was hoping to move on.

The young but spunky team has a lot of talent behind them and when they get hot, they're hard to slow down as they played against Allentown Central Catholic.

The Squirettes led in the first quarter before the Vikettes tied things up at 14.

In the second quarter, Allentown Central Catholic was hard to stop. At the most, Delone was down by 17 in the third, but they fought back to be within seven. They brought the heat to the Vikettes, but the team quickly composed themselves.

Without a senior on the team, I see a bright future for the Squirette's wanting to make it deeper next year.

The Chambersburg boys followed Delone in the 6A second round, playing Archbishop Wood.

The Trojans were the first to score, with sophomore Jaitavius Kelly scoring the first 15 points for Chambersburg. It was a dog fight with the Vikings in the first quarter, but in the second, Archbishop Wood took off and secured a 20+ point lead before halftime.

Results from Wednesday Night PIAA Second Round:

6A Boys

Chambersburg: 45

Archbishop Wood: 72

Hempfield: 39

Spring-Ford: 43

3A Boys

Trinity: 91

Math, Science and Technology: 84

2A Boys

Lancaster Mennonite: 59

Eden Christian Academy: 46

5A Girls

Mechanicsburg: 29

South Fayette: 69

4A Girls

Delone Catholic: 37

Allentown Central Catholic: 51

1A Girls

Christian School of York: 26

Mountain View: 41

Linville Hill: 24