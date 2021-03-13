Delone Catholic, Spring Grove, and Harrisburg Christian win District III titles

It's the first district crowns for the Rockets and Knights.

YORK, Pa. — District III - 5A Championship

Spring Grove 58 - Gettysburg 43

To be the best, you have to be the best.

Spring Grove's journey to their program's first district championship went through Gettysburg, the 2020 district title winner.

A close first half saw little room for error by either team as the Warriors cut the deficit from eight points to three heading into the half.

Spring Grove saved their best for last as the Rockets were able to create some separation on the scoreboard in the fourth, ultimately ending in the 58-43 Spring Grove win.

District III - 4A Championship

Delone Catholic 48 - Lancaster Catholic 33

Delone Catholic and Lancaster Catholic are no strangers to cutting down the nets in the district title game. The Squirettes won the 3A district crown in 2020, while the Crusaders were 4A champs.

Delone Catholic made the jump to 4A this season and hasn't missed a beat as the two faced off in McSherrystown for the District III 4A title.

Lancaster Catholic kept it close as it was a one-point game in the first few minutes, but the Squirettes were able to work their way out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter.

Coach Gerry Eckenrode's team forced a dozen first half turnovers to take a 24-14 lead into the break.

That lead would only grow in the second half as the home team always had an answer for anything the Crusaders could muster.

Delone Catholic claims their sixth district championship and will play Tyrone in the state playoffs.

- - - -

District III - 1A Championship

Harrisburg Christian 51 - Veritas 25

For the very first time in school history - Veritas Academy in Lancaster County made their first District III title game appearance.

They played at the undefeated Harrisburg Christian who entered the game 19-0.

From just inside the arc, Veritas Serena Hartzler has a high flying ball that drops right in the net for a pair.

The Knights on the steal, Jovana Lucic to Ellie Gesswein took one bounce, threw it up. She got the basket and the whistle for a three point play.

The Knights trying to get one more score before halftime, Merit Innocent gets a long ball waiting under the basket. With pressure coming she shoots and the whistle. Knights had an 11-point lead at the break.

Right after, the Knights got right back to work. Andjela Pavicevic has a strong second half to help lead the Knights to their first 1A District III Championship and a 20-0 perfect record.

"I've been extremely nervous over the last week. I haven't been able to sleep or anything like that. These girls are taking it better than I am. It's been great. Fantastic result," said Mark Hubbard, Knights Head Coach.

"We didn't come like, we will win this. We came like we have to do to win. We have to play hard. Don't relax," said Andjela Pavicevic, senior center.