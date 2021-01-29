Delone's Coach Eckenrode reaches 500th wins

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. — It's a milestone moment for Delone Catholic girls basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode. He has racked up a lot of wins, every year, from a talented group of student-athletes. Thursday evening, on Delone's home court, the number clicked over to hit 500.

"I'm sort of overwhelmed by it, to tell you the truth. It's not about me. It's about the program. It's about the kids and I've just been a benefactor of it,' said Eckenrode. 'A lot of good players and I'm not foolish to know this is all about me. You don't win without good players. So I'm very fortunate to have a lot of good players over 22 years."