Day 1 of the District III Swimming Championships

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Valley High School is the site for the District III Swimming Championships. On day one of two, the Eagles held their own in Boys AAA action. First event in Boys AAA is the 200 Medley Relay and the Eagles touch the wall first with a time of 1:34:88. They get the top spot on the podium in the relay and trail only Wilson in the team standings after the first day.
In the Girls AA, Shippensburg starts off strong. Rachel Connor sets a personal record of 1:06:09 in the 100 fly for the Greyhounds to snag the second spot on the podium. That's where Shippensburg sits after the first day of action, second place behind only Schuylkill Valley.
Highlights from Cumberland Valley are included with this story.