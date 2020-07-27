Nationals manager worried about team, his heath after more positive tests across MLB

Davey Martinez said he hopes the MLB 'does the right thing' about games in Miami, so that his players stay safe.

WASHINGTON — Nationals Manager Davey Martinez didn't mince words Monday in a news conference when it came to how worried he is about his players and his own health with Major League Baseball's return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concerns from Martinez stem from the fact that MLB canceled multiple games after more than a dozen Florida Marlins players tested positive for the virus, some of whom the World Series-winning manager knows well.

"My level of concern went from about an 8 to a 12," Martinez said about how worried he is after the news about the Marlins. "This hits home now after you see half a team get infected [with coronavirus.] ... I have guys in our clubhouse that are really concerned about this as well."

The Washington Nationals also play in Miami this week, and Martinez said he hopes the MLB does the right thing about those games, to keep his players stay safe.

Martinez said he woke up to a lot of text messages in regards to the comfort level of players and staff of ballclubs, and how the virus has already impacted the MLB.

Martinez did commend his players for their focus and commitment to playing baseball and shared his happiness in how the players have responded under the stressful conditions.

The 55-year-old manager knows personally how you can be vulnerable to this virus due to certain health conditions, and spoke of it on the call.

"I'm scared, I really am," Martinez, who has a heart condition and suffered problems last season, said. "There's always that concern. You don't know, because of my heart condition, 'what happens to me if I do get it?' So, I have to be extra careful."