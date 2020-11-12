Dombrowski hired as Phillies president of baseball operations

The Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.

Dombrowski joins the Phillies after leading baseball operations for Montreal, Miami, Detroit and Boston, winning World Series titles with the Marlins in 1997 and Red Sox in 2018.

After finishing with a 28-32 record in the shortened 2020 season, Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization.

Andy MacPhail, the Phillies’ current president, has planned to retire after the 2021 season.

He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss. It appears that will be the case now.

Joe Girardi is set to remain the team's manager, and it is anticipated that Dombrowski will hire a General Manager that will report to him.