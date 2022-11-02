Briere's goal -- win Stanley Cup for Flyers, famous first fans

Briere spent six seasons as a member of the Flyers after he joined them as a free agent in July 2007.

PHILADELPHIA — Danny Briere is ready to try and win a Stanley Cup with the Philadelphia Flyers in his new job as special assistant to the general manager.

The 44-year-old Briere will be involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations, including scouting and player development.

He joins the Flyers operations staff after parts of five years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, most recently as team president.

