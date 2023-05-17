Dallastown, Lancaster Country Day tennis head to state quarterfinals

The Wildcats and Cougars were both winners in Tuesday's first round at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — As the PIAA boys' team tennis playoffs serve up action, the Hershey Racquet Club will be a busy place this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lancaster Country Day met Chartiers Valley in the first round of the Class 2A postseason. The Cougars are used to playing at this time of year, and that experience paid off. Lancaster Country Day made quick work out of the team from the WPIAL, finishing all matches within an hour for the 5-0 win.

The Cougars will meet Central Columbia on Friday in the state quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. back at the Hershey Racquet Club.

A few minutes after the Cougars left, the Wildcats from Dallastown arrived in Hershey for their first-round matchup against Harriton.

The Rams showed they would be a tough test for the Wildcats early, but Dallastown eventually hit their stride and pulled out the 3-2 win.

The back-to-back District III champions will meet Downingtown East in the PIAA state quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.

PIAA TEAM TENNIS FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

Class 2A

Lancaster Country Day - 5

Chartiers Valley - 0

Central Columbia - 3

Pequea Valley - 0

Class 3A

Lower Merion - 5

Cumberland Valley - 0

Dallastown - 3

Harriton - 2

Cedar Crest -2

Hollidaysburg - 3