Dallastown secures big win against South Western

HANOVER, Pa. — The Dallastown Wildcats defeated the South Western Mustangs 69-55 in a pivotal York Adams league matchup. Much of the game was back and fourth between the two squads both changing leads constantly. The Wildcats went on a late run in the second half to pull away and get the job done. They were led by guards D.J. Smith and Levere Powell who each scored 14 points respectively. 

The Wildcats improve their record to 7-7 and currently sit third in the York Adams Division 1. They will be home for their next contest against Northeastern on Friday January 21st. 

