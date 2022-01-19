Dallastown secures big win against South Western

HANOVER, Pa. — The Dallastown Wildcats defeated the South Western Mustangs 69-55 in a pivotal York Adams league matchup. Much of the game was back and fourth between the two squads both changing leads constantly. The Wildcats went on a late run in the second half to pull away and get the job done. They were led by guards D.J. Smith and Levere Powell who each scored 14 points respectively.