Dallastown downs Central York for Y-A Div. I crown

Central Dauphin beats Cumberland Valley clinches share of Mid Penn Commonwealth

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the regular season finish line approaches for the high school basketball season every match-up is important to determine division races and league playoff positioning.

In the York- Adams Dallastown knocked Central York in a battle of 18 win squads. While up in the Mid Penn Central Dauphin clinched at least a share of the Commonwealth as they downed rival Cumberland Valley.

Check out the video above to see the highlights.

Boys Basketball Scores

Octorara 84

Holy Ghost Prep 70

-

Penn Manor 55

Hershey 74

-

Hempfield 46

Mccaskey 54

-

Cedar Crest 52

Manheim Township 64

-

Solanco 26

Warwick 62

-

Conestoga Valley 47

Lebanon 70

-

Elizabethtown 42

Ephrata 39

-

Garden Spot 41

Lampeter-Strasburg 69

-

Cocalico 46

Manheim Central 56

-

ELCO 55

Lancaster Catholic 51

-

Lancaster County Day 43

Annville-Cleona 36

Girls Basketball Scores

Manheim Township 38

Cedar Crest 30

-

McCaskey 65

Hempfield 73

-

Lebanon 62

Conestoga Valley 29

-

Ephrata 34

Elizabethtown 28

-

Warwick 33

Solanco 37

-

Manheim Central 55

Cocalico 27

-

Lampeter-Strasburg 46

Garden Spot 26

-

Lancaster Catholic 66

ELCO 36

-

Annville-Cleona 32

Lancaster County Day 53

-

Pequea Valley 27

Columbia 63

-

Octorara 31