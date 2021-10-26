Dallastown, Boiling Springs, and Cumberland Valley golf finish season strong at states

The three District III teams teed off at Heritage Hills on Monday morning.

YORK, Pa. — For the second straight week, Heritage Hills Golf Course was busy with sights and sounds of the best high school golfers across Pennsylvania teeing off on Monday morning.

In the 3A boys team, Dallastown took a swing at the state crown, while Boiling Springs chased after the 2A boys crown. In the 3A girls, Cumberland Valley hoped to bring home the state hardware.

Here's how the day went when all the scorecards were turned in, later in the afternoon.

3A Boys Team

1 State College +8 292 Won Team Playoff

2 Fox Chapel +8 292

3 LaSalle College +15 299

4 Central Bucks West +16 300

5 Dallastown +19 303

6 Dallas +45 329

3A Girls Team

1 Downingtown East +20 236

2 Peters Township +22 238

3 Fox Chapel +25 241

4 McDowell +41 257

5 Scranton Prep +47 263

6 Cumberland Valley +81 297

2A Boys Team

1 Devon Prep +20 304

2 Lewisburg +29 313

3 Boiling Springs +47 331

4 North Catholic +50 334

5 Union City +60 344

6 Tyrone +62 346

2A Girls Team

1 Hickory +9 225

2 Greensburg CC +23 239

3 North East +24 240

4 Loyalsock +51 267

5 Central Valley +75 291